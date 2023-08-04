Unraveling the Secrets of the Deep: How Submarine Cables Power the Internet in APAC

The Asia-Pacific region, home to over 60% of the world’s population, is a digital powerhouse. The internet, an indispensable part of our lives, is the lifeblood of this digital revolution. However, the internet is not an ethereal entity floating in the sky. It is a physical network of cables, servers, and data centers. In the Asia-Pacific region, the backbone of this network is an intricate web of submarine cables.

Submarine cables are long, thin strands of fiber-optic cables laid on the sea bed between land-based stations. These cables carry telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean. The first submarine communications cables, laid in the 19th century, carried telegraphy traffic. Today’s cables carry digital data, primarily internet traffic.

The Asia-Pacific region, with its numerous islands and peninsulas, relies heavily on these submarine cables. In fact, the region is home to some of the longest and most technologically advanced submarine cables in the world. For instance, the SEA-ME-WE 3 cable, which connects Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe, is over 39,000 kilometers long.

These cables are the unsung heroes of the digital age. They work silently, beneath the waves, powering the internet and connecting people across continents. Despite the advent of satellite technology, over 99% of international data is transmitted by these cables. They are faster, more reliable, and cheaper than satellite links.

However, laying and maintaining these cables is a Herculean task. It involves surveying the sea bed, avoiding obstacles like underwater mountains and fault lines, and dealing with the corrosive effects of salt water. Moreover, these cables are vulnerable to damage from fishing nets, ship anchors, and even shark bites.

Despite these challenges, the Asia-Pacific region has seen a surge in the deployment of submarine cables in recent years. This is driven by the region’s insatiable appetite for digital content and services. According to a report by TeleGeography, the region’s international bandwidth usage grew at a compound annual growth rate of 44% between 2015 and 2020.

The future of submarine cables in the Asia-Pacific region looks promising. Several new projects are underway, such as the Google-backed Dunant cable, which will connect the US to France, and the Facebook-backed Pacific Light Cable Network, which will link Los Angeles to Hong Kong.

In conclusion, submarine cables are the hidden workhorses of the internet in the Asia-Pacific region. They are a testament to human ingenuity and our ability to overcome challenges. As the region continues to embrace the digital revolution, these cables will play an increasingly important role in powering the internet and connecting people across borders. So, the next time you stream a video or send an email, spare a thought for these marvels of engineering, silently working beneath the waves.