Enhancing Artificial Intelligence: Allowing AI to Optimize its Neural Network Structure

A neural network is a type of artificial intelligence technology that mimics the structure and function of the human brain. It involves interconnected nodes, known as neurons, arranged in layers. These neural networks are used for various tasks such as pattern recognition and classification. However, a limitation of traditional neural networks is that they are composed of a large number of identical neurons with fixed connections, limiting their ability to adapt and improve.

To overcome this limitation, researchers have developed a method that allows artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize its neural network structure. By diversifying the activation functions of the neurons, AI can overcome limitations and improve its performance. This method involves allowing the AI to look inward at its own structure and learn how it learns. Through this process, AI can autonomously determine the count, configuration, and connection strengths among the neurons in its neural network.

The researchers conducted experiments to test the effectiveness of this approach. They created a test system with an AI and provided it with the ability to modify its neural network composition. The AI was able to choose between diverse or homogeneous neurons and determine the most advantageous composition for solving problems. In every instance, the AI chose diversity, resulting in improved performance.

The researchers tested the system on a numerical classifying task and found that the accuracy of the AI increased with an increase in the number of neurons and diversity. The AI achieved an accuracy rate of 70% with diverse neurons, compared to 57% with homogeneous neurons.

Further research will focus on optimizing the learned diversity of the AI and applying it to a broader range of regression and classification tasks. The researchers also plan to evaluate the robustness and performance of the diversified neural networks across various scenarios.

