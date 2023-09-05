CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

New Research Reveals Impact of Earth’s Cooling on Carbon and Chlorine Cycling

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 5, 2023
A recent study led by Dr. Chunfei Chen from Macquarie University has uncovered the profound effects of Earth’s gradual cooling on the cycling of carbon and chlorine. Published in the journal Nature, this research marks a significant shift in our understanding of the early Earth and its geological processes.

According to Dr. Chen, the cooling of the Earth has brought about immense changes in the deep cycles of carbon and chlorine. In the present day, chlorine typically returns to the surface through volcanic gases, while most carbon is trapped as solid carbonate at great depths. However, this was not always the case.

In the early stages of Earth’s formation, magma dominated the surface. But as the planet cooled, it developed crustal plates that glided over the mantle through plate tectonics. As oceanic tectonic plates subduct back into the mantle at specific zones, sediments beneath the oceans may have also been pushed into the mantle.

Previous studies treated oceanic sediments as an average, where carbon was only a minor constituent. However, Dr. Chen’s team used high-pressure experiments to simulate the subduction of limestones and chalk. They found that the dirty components of limestones melted first, producing a silicate melt, while the carbonate remained in solid form and advanced deep into the mantle.

The researchers also tested conditions that mimicked earlier, hotter periods in Earth’s history. In these experiments, they discovered that limestones did melt, but salts would not dissolve and instead were pushed deep into the mantle.

This research is part of a larger project led by Distinguished Professor Stephen Foley, which tracks the deep cycles of carbon, nitrogen, and chlorine in Earth’s evolutionary history. Professor Foley explains that the exchange of volatile elements between the Earth’s deep mantle and the surface is crucial for the evolution of climate, oceans, and life.

Understanding the impact of Earth’s cooling on carbon and chlorine cycling provides us with a more comprehensive perspective on our planet’s evolution and its interplay with the development of life. Furthermore, it offers insights into conditions on other planets like Mars.

Source: Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06211-4)

By Gabriel Botha

