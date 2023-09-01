Celestial Collision: Amateur Astronomers Witness Impact on Jupiter

Amateur astronomers have reported a celestial collision on Jupiter, adding yet another cosmic event to the gas giant’s history. The impact was observed on August 29 at 1:45 a.m. Japan Standard Time. The Organized Autotelescopes for Serendipitous Event Survey (OASES) project and the Planetary Observation Camera for Optical Transient Surveys (PONCOTS) system, both amateur astronomy groups, were the first to report the event on the social media platform X.

The MASA Planetary Log, an account managed by a space enthusiast, later shared footage of a bright flash of light originating from Jupiter. This flash indicated the impact of a comet or asteroid on the planet. An independent observation from a Chinese amateur astronomer in Zhengzhou, Henan province, also confirmed the event.

According to the MASA Planetary Log, they had been automatically recording Jupiter’s surface when the impact occurred. Reviewing the video footage from that time, they discovered the flash. Jupiter is known for its frequent cosmic collisions, thanks to its strong gravitational pull and proximity to the main asteroid belt.

One of the most notable collisions on Jupiter occurred in 1994 when fragments of the comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collided with the gas giant, leaving visible scars in its atmosphere for several months. This recent impact serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of our solar system, and the valuable contributions made by amateur astronomers in documenting these celestial events.

