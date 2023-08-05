Research Project Aims to Enhance Accessibility for Individuals with Visual Disabilities

A research project is currently underway at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, focusing on using technology to enhance accessibility for individuals with visual disabilities. The project, led by associate professor Warren Vaz, has been awarded full funding of $50,000 for the years 2023-2024 through the WiSys Ignite grant application for applied research.

The main objective of the project is to develop an indoor wayfinding smartphone app specifically designed for blind users. This app will allow individuals with visual impairments to navigate University buildings with ease. Requisite sensors will be installed in the buildings to support the app’s functionality. The ultimate goal is to make the UW Oshkosh campus more accessible and provide a quality and affordable education to students with visual disabilities.

The research project consists of three main components. The first involves outdoor mapping, which will enable blind individuals to navigate around the campus. The second component is indoor mapping, which will assist in finding specific locations within a building. Lastly, curriculum development and modification will focus on creating courses that cater to the needs of visually impaired students.

The project will commence on July 1 and is expected to be completed by August 31, 2024. Students will be hired to assist the professors working on the project, and their valuable input will be gathered through interviews with visually impaired students. The principal investigator, Warren Vaz, will be joined by professors Don Heath, Michael Rogers, and Stacey Skoning, along with Jakob Iversen, associate dean of the College of Business.

WiSys, an independent nonprofit organization supporting the UW System, is providing the funding and support for this research project.

Overall, this project aims to utilize technology to improve the accessibility of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh campus for individuals with visual disabilities, ensuring they have equal opportunities for education and navigation within the university environment.