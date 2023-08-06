University of the Philippines Drafts Guidelines on Responsible AI Use

The University of the Philippines (UP) is taking the lead in educating students about artificial intelligence (AI) and its ethical implications. Professor Benjamin Vallejo has been teaching Science, Technology, and Society classes, emphasizing the importance of responsible AI use. Now, UP is working on drafting guidelines on the responsible use of AI, becoming the first academic institution in the country to do so.

The purpose of these guidelines is to provide comprehensive coverage of all possible instances of AI use, moving beyond specific applications like ChatGPT. The university aims to create policies that are practical and easily comprehensible for everyone.

Professor Vallejo and his students have actively contributed their insights and recommendations to the development of these guidelines. They believe that both creators and users of AI should undergo training in ethics to be able to identify and address potential harms caused by AI, such as deepfakes. The guidelines also suggest the implementation of a risk management framework to address concerns related to data privacy and identity theft associated with AI applications.

Furthermore, the university is looking to adopt a code of practice that outlines the rights and responsibilities of creators and users in the field of AI. This code of practice might potentially be adopted by the government, civil society, and the private sector, thereby promoting better technology governance.

UP experts are also working on establishing clear definitions to enhance understanding of AI. In simpler terms, AI can be described as a set of technological tools that imitate human behavior based on specific triggers. It is important to note that humans have been utilizing AI for a considerable period, from robots in factories to navigation applications.

While concerns and anxieties persist around AI, it is essential that we adapt our approach to this evolving technology. AI will continue to advance, but artists and professionals will find innovative ways to collaborate with it. It is undeniable that AI is here to stay, and by embracing it and evolving alongside it, we can harness its potential for positive impact.