University of Texas at El Paso Addresses Academic Misconduct Involving ChatGPT

A faculty member at the University of Texas at El Paso noticed a suspicious composition submitted by a student during the spring 2023 semester. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the essay had been partially generated using ChatGPT, an AI program that aids in content creation. To tackle this issue, the instructor introduced a method to identify AI-generated material by instructing students to base their responses on personal experiences related to the assigned readings.

Instances of academic misconduct involving ChatGPT were primarily dealt with within the classroom, with more severe offenses being referred to the university’s Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution. In order to address this growing concern, the university organized workshops to raise awareness among faculty members about the use of ChatGPT and other AI tools. The purpose of these workshops was not only to inform but also to educate the faculty on how to effectively incorporate AI in their teaching and use it as an assessment tool.

Despite the concerns surrounding the unethical use of AI, the university recognizes that AI is becoming increasingly prevalent and highlights the importance of devising strategies to embrace its use rather than demonize it. Professors advised students to adhere to the university’s guidelines when utilizing ChatGPT and cautioned against abusing its capabilities. While some professors permitted students to use ChatGPT for specific purposes, others emphasized the need to avoid plagiarism.

When asked about their perspective on ChatGPT, a UTEP student expressed support, citing its effectiveness as a study and communication tool when used appropriately. However, the student also criticized the misuse of ChatGPT by copying and pasting answers without engaging in critical thinking.

Instructors have faced challenges in detecting work generated by ChatGPT. However, some have developed strategies to identify telltale signs, such as grammatically correct sentences lacking analysis or critical thinking. To address academic misconduct involving AI in the future, the university plans to educate students on the risks associated with using AI and implement multi-level assignments to monitor their progress.

The university also intends to review and update its course syllabi to address the use of AI tools effectively. Striking a balance between harnessing the benefits of AI while promoting ethical practices among students is crucial in the university’s approach.