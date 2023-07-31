Developing AI Technology for Predicting Heart Disease

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are working on developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology for predicting heart disease. AI models and deep-learning models are becoming more capable of analyzing medical images and extracting features that may be unnoticed by physicians. This technology has the potential to aid physicians in assessing a patient’s cardiovascular risk and informing treatment planning.

Currently, high-risk models for assessing cardiovascular risk factors include demographic information and biochemical markers like cholesterol levels. AI, however, can analyze biochemical markers that are imperceptible to humans and utilize the entire 3D dataset from CT images, leading to a more accurate assessment of cardiovascular risk.

Multi-modal AI models are being developed to integrate various layers of data, including chemical markers, age factors, imaging, and genetics. This integration enhances the diagnostic tool’s robustness. Furthermore, the AI technology is being explored to measure biological age instead of chronological age.

Although the AI technology is not yet ready for use, the researchers are actively working on improving models for genetic analysis and imaging analysis. They predict that in the coming years, multi-modal AI models will become the norm, undergoing careful testing and validation before being implemented in clinical settings.

To ensure accuracy, research and trials will be conducted on the general population rather than solely focusing on higher-risk individuals. Avoiding biased data sets, the researchers will draw upon publicly available data sets for AI algorithm development. However, they do acknowledge that accurate prediction models will be necessary for higher-risk populations, as these groups will likely benefit from the technology more frequently.