University of Michigan Unveils New Solar Car for Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has recently introduced its latest solar car, called the “Astrum.” This vehicle is slated to participate in the upcoming Bridgestone World Solar Challenge in Australia. To power the Astrum, the university has partnered with Amprius, a California-based manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries.

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is an annual event that brings together teams from all over the world to design and operate solar-powered vehicles on a 3,000-kilometer route in Australia. Starting from Darwin and ending in Adelaide, the teams will face various challenges along the way.

Amprius CEO, Kang Sun, expressed his pride in attending the unveiling of the Astrum solar car. Amprius, a company that originated from Stanford University, is dedicated to supporting collegiate STEM programs.

The Astrum car will undertake a demanding race as it covers the 3,000-kilometer distance. Amprius’ advanced batteries were chosen after a thorough technical evaluation, providing the Astrum with exceptional endurance and range. These batteries will withstand extreme conditions during the testing phase.

Beyond collaborating with the University of Michigan, Amprius is also partnering with other collegiate solar car teams participating in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. These teams include Delft University of Technology and the University of Twente and Saxion University of Applied Sciences from the Netherlands, as well as KU Leuven from Belgium.

By working together with Amprius and utilizing their state-of-the-art batteries, the University of Michigan aims to enhance the performance of their solar car, ensuring a competitive edge in the upcoming challenge.