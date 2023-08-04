The University of Hong Kong Promotes the Use of Generative AI

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) is taking steps to encourage its teachers and students to embrace generative artificial intelligence (AI). In order to support this initiative, HKU is providing free access to a range of generative AI tools, such as Microsoft Azure OpenAI, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and DALL-E. The university has already been offering free access to ChatGPT and plans to expand the options in the upcoming semester.

HKU champions literacy in five key areas, one of which is generative AI, alongside oral, written, visual, and digital communication. In addition to providing free access, the university will also offer resources and training to guide the effective and responsible use of AI tools. Teachers are encouraged to utilize generative AI to optimize student learning, foster analytical thinking, and create customized content for individual students. Generative AI can also be employed to assess students’ work in an authentic and fair manner.

To ensure the successful integration of generative AI and overcome any challenges, HKU will implement periodic evaluations involving teachers, students, and IT administrators. The university has allocated funds for generative AI initiatives and is exploring collaborative opportunities with other institutions to further explore the potential of this technology.

While there are concerns about bias and disinformation stemming from generative AI, a global study found that executives expressed a high level of trust in the technology and believed in its potential for future products and operations. Consumers also demonstrated enthusiasm for the use of generative AI in various aspects of daily life, including financial planning and medical diagnoses.

HKU’s goal is to enable its teachers and students to become leaders in harnessing the potential of generative AI for the betterment of humanity.