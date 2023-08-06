The United Auto Workers Union Makes Strong Demands in Contract Negotiations

The United Auto Workers (U.A.W.) union has begun contract negotiations with General Motors, Ford Motor, and Stellantis by demanding a 40 percent wage increase. The union justifies this demand by pointing out the significant compensation gains made by the companies’ chief executives over the past four years. Additionally, the U.A.W. is seeking assurances that workers at the automakers’ new electric vehicle (E.V.) battery plants will be covered by the U.A.W. national contracts or offered comparable contracts in terms of wages and safety measures.

Aside from higher pay, the U.A.W.’s demands include regular cost-of-living wage increases, expanded pension plans, and a job security plan to address plant closures. The union is also advocating for the reopening of a closed plant in Belvidere, Ill., and proposes a four-day workweek with the fifth day providing eight hours of paid time off.

While the automakers have acknowledged the need for increased wages in the new contracts, they have expressed concerns regarding the potential impact of the U.A.W.’s demands on their ability to compete in a nonunionized market. The shift towards electric vehicles also raises concerns about potential job losses as these vehicles require fewer production workers compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Experts anticipate that the union may achieve some wage gains but expect resistance from the automakers on other demands such as the shorter workweek and company-paid healthcare for retirees. Nevertheless, U.A.W. President Shawn Fain remains confident in the union’s demands, citing the substantial profits of the companies in recent years as evidence that they can afford them.

The current collective bargaining agreements are set to expire in September, and the U.A.W. has identified all three companies as negotiation targets. Achieving the union’s main objectives, especially regarding electric vehicle battery plants, may require further action such as strikes since these plants are not automatically covered by the U.A.W.’s national contracts as they operate as joint ventures.