Unistellar Launches New Odyssey and Odyssey Pro Telescopes with Automatic Focus

Unistellar, the renowned telescope manufacturer, has unveiled its latest product offerings at the CES Unveiled event. The new models, called Odyssey and Odyssey Pro, aim to address a common hassle for stargazers: the need to manually adjust focus. This feature is enabled by the telescopes’ built-in intelligence, which locks in focus on astronomical objects.

The Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes are a step down in price compared to Unistellar’s previous model, the EVScope 2, making them more accessible for astronomy enthusiasts and educators. Priced at $2,499 and $3,999, respectively, these new models offer an affordable alternative without compromising on performance.

One of the key features of Unistellar telescopes is their ability to analyze the pattern of stars to determine their orientation. Through a dedicated app, users can select from a wide range of astronomical objects, and the telescope will automatically adjust its position to locate them. Unlike traditional telescopes that rely on motors to counteract the Earth’s rotation, Unistellar telescopes simply track the observed object and adjust accordingly.

In addition to their observation capabilities, the Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes also function as digital cameras. By stacking multiple images, these telescopes can produce high-quality photos, offering users the chance to capture stunning moments from the universe.

The Odyssey Pro model introduces several additional features, including automatic autofocus, pixel binning technology called Multi-Depth, and an optical viewfinder. These advancements optimize photo quality, providing higher resolution for bright planets within the solar system and better low-light performance for more distant and dimmer objects.

Unistellar plans to continue selling the EVScope 2, which offers slightly better performance for viewing dim objects due to its wider aperture. The company recognizes that the EVScope 2 is better suited for experienced amateur astronomers who possess in-depth knowledge of telescopes.

With the launch of the Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes, Unistellar aims to revolutionize stargazing by making it more accessible and convenient for everyone. These new models provide an excellent balance of affordability and advanced features, making the wonders of the universe within reach for astronomy enthusiasts and educators alike.

FAQ

How do the Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes differ from their predecessors?

The Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes offer automatic focus, eliminating the need for manual adjustment. They are also smaller, lighter, and more affordable compared to Unistellar’s previous model, the EVScope 2.

What is Multi-Depth technology?

Multi-Depth is a pixel binning technology featured in the Odyssey Pro telescope. It automatically optimizes photos for different situations, providing higher resolution for bright planets and better low-light performance for more distant and dimmer objects.

Can the telescopes take photos?

Yes, both the Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes have built-in digital cameras that can capture photos of astronomical objects. The telescopes use image stacking techniques to enhance photo quality.

Is the EVScope 2 still available for purchase?

Yes, Unistellar will continue to sell the EVScope 2 alongside the new Odyssey and Odyssey Pro telescopes. The EVScope 2 offers slightly better performance for viewing dim objects due to its wider aperture.