Discovery of Unique Side Openings in Ion Channels Could Lead to Selective Drug Development

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and RMIT University have made an exciting discovery in the field of drug development. Ion channels, which are essential for various biological processes, have always posed a challenge for researchers trying to target them selectively. However, the team has found that BK channels, a type of ion channel responsible for the flow of potassium ions, have unique side openings that drug molecules may be able to access.

The study, published in Nature Chemical Biology, suggests that targeting these side openings in BK channels could lead to the development of selective drugs to treat a wide range of diseases. Mutations in BK channels have been linked to problems in multiple organ systems, so their selective targeting could have significant therapeutic potential.

The researchers, led by Dr. Crina Nimigean and Dr. Toby Allen, have been studying the structure and function of BK channels. They noticed that certain compounds could effectively block MthK, a bacterial version of BK channels used for laboratory experiments, despite the structural entrance to the ion-conducting pore being closed. This prompted them to investigate how these compounds were able to access the pore.

Through structural imaging, experiments, and computer modeling, the team discovered that BK channels also have side openings, similar to MthK channels. These fenestrations provide opportunities for the selective targeting of BK channels, potentially allowing for the development of drugs that specifically modulate their function.

Currently, there are no selective drugs available to target BK channels, and existing drugs that affect these channels also interact with other ion channels, causing unintended side effects. By specifically targeting these side openings unique to BK channels, researchers believe that future drugs could work as selective blockers or activators.

Dr. Nimigean and her team plan to conduct further experiments on BK channels to fully understand their structure and function. They hope that this discovery will pave the way for the development of selective compounds that could be developed into drugs to treat various diseases.

Definitions:

– Ion channels: Tunnel-like structures embedded in cell membranes that control the flow of charged molecules in or out of cells.

– BK channels: Ion channels responsible for the flow of potassium ions.

– Selective drugs: Medications that specifically target a particular channel, receptor, or protein.

– Side openings/fenestrations: Unique openings in the sides of ion channels that allow drug molecules to access the channel.

Sources:

– Weill Cornell Medicine

– Nature Chemical Biology