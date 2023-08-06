I have conducted an extensive search for information regarding a specific sound issue with Chime Pro devices. However, I have been unable to find a comprehensive list of what these sounds mean.

In my personal experience, I have four Chime Pro devices that serve as extenders for support cameras in my home network. Recently, all of them have started emitting a repeated three-tone sound: bup bop bup. Unlike a typical beep or chime, this sound is more like a dull thudding boop with three distinct and different notes. Importantly, this sound does not stop and persists across all of my devices.

Despite monitoring the accompanying app, I have not received any alerts related to this sound issue. Likewise, online searches have not yielded any relevant explanations or solutions. This lack of information has been quite distressing and left me without a resolution.

If you possess any further insights or information regarding this unidentified sound issue with Chime Pro devices, I kindly request you to share. Any assistance in understanding and resolving this matter would be greatly appreciated.