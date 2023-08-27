UNEVN Introduces “BASE” – The Ultimate Portable Gaming Setup

Finnish gaming company UNEVN has revolutionized the world of professional gaming with their latest release, “BASE.” This unique gaming setup offers unparalleled portability and user-accessibility, taking gaming to new heights.

UNEVN was founded on the belief that esports gamers deserve a platform specifically designed to cater to their needs. With founders Aleksi and Santeri Rinkinen, along with DOTA 2 player Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka, at the helm, the company draws inspiration from the world of esports to create products tailored for gamers.

One of the biggest challenges faced by professional e-athletes is the lack of ergonomic tournament setups. UNEVN designed BASE with a focus on gaming performance and smoothness. The portable setup is easily transportable and compatible with various components, allowing players to maximize their performance and concentrate on what matters most.

BASE offers a unique solution to the issue of constant setup relocation faced by many gamers. The setup aims to eliminate the worry of transporting gaming PCs to different locations, a common occurrence for esports players participating in tournaments and boot camps.

In addition to addressing the portability issue, UNEVN also tackles the difficulty of organizing boot camps. BASE takes up minimal space and can be set up in just a minute, making it ideal for small apartments or limited areas. Boot camps play a crucial role in the development of players’ and teams’ skills, and BASE ensures that professional training is accessible and convenient.

While a hands-on review of BASE is yet to be seen, the promotional material shared by UNEVN showcases the innovative design. BASE utilizes a foldable mechanism, allowing for easy integration and compact storage. The setup also includes a dedicated stand for the gaming monitor, ensuring convenience and optimal viewing angles.

The effectiveness of UNEVN’s portable BASE gaming setup is yet to be fully evaluated, but with the growing popularity of esports gaming, the product has the potential to make significant strides in the industry. UNEVN’s commitment to delivering what they promise can propel them to success in the competitive gaming market.

For those interested in purchasing UNEVN’s BASE portable setup, it is available for €1.290,00 on the company’s website. The fully equipped option, featuring the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, comes at a price of approximately €4.149,00 and includes the Alienware AW2523HF gaming monitor.

