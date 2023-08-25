UNEVN Launches Portable PC Gaming Setup called BASE

Finnish hardware and esports company UNEVN has introduced an innovative new product called BASE, a portable desktop PC gaming setup. The setup includes a computer, screen, keyboard, mouse, and a gaming desk, all of which fit into the desk itself for easy portability.

UNEVN describes BASE as a foldable desk with interior storage space. The desk is 114 centimeters wide and 68 centimeters deep, and it can accommodate a desktop PC and a full-sized monitor. The entire setup weighs 27 kg and can support monitors up to 27 inches.

The company was founded by brothers Aleksi and Santeri Rinkinen, along with former professional Dota 2 player Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka. Vainikka’s experience playing globally helped the team tailor the product to the needs of professional players.

The price of the BASE setup starts at £1,149, with the most expensive configuration costing £3,699.

According to UNEVN, the product addresses several issues faced by esports players and teams. CEO Aleksi Rinkinen stated that BASE was designed to provide smooth gaming performance and portability, allowing players to set up and play anywhere. The product is designed and manufactured in Finland, using components from Finnish suppliers.

One of the main goals of BASE is to simplify bootcamps for teams. Typically, a lot of space and time is required to transport equipment to bootcamps. However, BASE eliminates the need to transport PCs and desks, enabling bootcamps to be organized in smaller spaces more efficiently.

Co-Founder Jesse Vainikka mentioned that setting up a gaming setup usually takes a lot of time and effort. Tournament setups often don’t meet players’ expectations. BASE aims to be professional and ergonomic, helping players thrive in any environment.

(Source: UNEVN)

Definitions:

– Esports: Competitive video gaming.

– Bootcamp: An intensive training period for professional gamers to improve their skills and teamwork.

– Dota 2: A popular multiplayer online battle arena video game developed and published by Valve Corporation.

Sources:

– UNEVN website