Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Cat Quest III: A New Action RPG Adventure

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 4, 2023
The charming Cat Quest series is back with its third installment, and fans are in for another delightful adventure. Cat Quest III, developed by The Gentlebros, is set to release next year for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

In this new RPG-oriented action game, players control an adorable feline protagonist who embarks on a journey in the world of pirates, or more accurately, the world of Pi-rats. The gameplay trailer showcases a mix of action, exploration, and lightheartedness that oozes from every second of the game. Whether on land or sea, players will engage in battles, face challenging bosses, and explore colorful 2.5D open-world dungeons.

Cat Quest III will feature cooperative multiplayer, allowing players to team up with a friend and enjoy the adventure together, just like in the second installment.

The previous Cat Quest games, released in 2017 and 2019, were well-received, with user reviews on Steam showing 95% and 96% approval ratings respectively. The Gentlebros, a small team based in Singapore, has built a loyal following with their previous titles, and fans can expect Cat Quest III to maintain the same high-quality gameplay and charming aesthetic.

Cat Quest III promises to offer an exciting and whimsical experience for players of all ages. As the release date approaches, fans can eagerly anticipate diving into this new feline adventure filled with action, exploration, and heartwarming moments.

Source: Erwan Lafleuriel, IGN France

Definitions:
– RPG: Role-playing game
– Pi-rats: A play on words combining pirates and rats, referencing the pirate theme in the game

