Undervalued AI Stocks for Budget Investing

The digital intelligence industry is expanding rapidly, with its value recently reaching almost $100 billion. It is projected to reach nearly $2 trillion by 2030, making it an attractive sector for investment. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, in particular, offer significant potential for growth. However, not all AI stocks are priced appropriately, and some may be overpriced.

If you are looking for undervalued AI stocks that offer growth opportunities at affordable prices, here are three options to consider:

1. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL): Despite Alphabet’s slow integration of AI-based chatbot technology, its extensive data mine within the Google ecosystem suggests potential for future growth. Based on a discounted cash flow model, the estimated fair value of GOOG is $147.50, while it is currently trading at $128.54. Alphabet also boasts strong financial metrics, including a three-year revenue growth rate of 22.9% and a robust net margin of 21%.

2. IBM (IBM): While not as exciting as some AI companies, IBM presents budget-friendly investment opportunities. Its stock is priced at a discount to projected earnings, with a forward multiple of 15.2, ranking better than 75.07% of its peers. IBM’s Watson AI platform has already demonstrated its utility in real-world applications, and the company’s trusted brand further enhances its long-term growth potential.

3. H&R Block (HRB): Although not an obvious choice for AI investment, H&R Block has introduced AI technology that helps customers uncover tax refunds missed by competitors. As the gig economy expands and tax complexities increase, H&R Block’s consultancy business stands to benefit. With a forward multiple of 8.27, the company is priced at a discount to projected earnings, ranking better than nearly 93% of its peers.

These undervalued AI stocks offer growth potential at affordable prices. While AI is a rapidly growing industry, investing in companies that provide value for money is essential.