How to Unlock and Progress in Ranked Mode in Valorant

If you’re an avid Valorant player looking to explore the competitive side of the game, it’s time to delve into the ranked mode. To unlock ranked mode in Valorant, you’ll need to reach account level 20. There are quick tips to earn XP and level up faster by acquiring account points (AP). Every 5,000 AP earned will grant you one account level.

The Valorant ranking system consists of nine tiers, starting from the lowest rank of Iron, followed by Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Ascendant, Immortal, and the highest rank, Radiant. Each tier, except Radiant, is divided into three segments. To determine your rank in Valorant, you must complete five placement matches. The maximum rank achievable through placement matches is Ascendant.

In the Valorant ranking system, there are certain rules to follow. While you can solo queue, there are restrictions for party queueing. Parties of four are not allowed to queue together in any rank level, as a measure to protect solo queue players. However, you can queue as a duo or trio within a specific rank range. The highest rank in the party determines the maximum rank possible. Parties of five have additional restrictions and certain deductions in rank rating based on the ranks present.

Rank rating (RR) is the parameter that determines your progression in competitive mode. You need 100 RR to move from one rank level to another. When you reach Ascendant 3, you’ll start with 10 RR in Immortal 1 and compete for RR based on regional ratings. To achieve the Radiant rank in the Europe region, you’ll need a minimum of 550 RR and be among the top 500 players in your region.

Apart from rank rating, there is a hidden matchmaking rating (MMR) that determines your opponents and teammates in each game. Your MMR is separate from your rank rating, and there is no way to find out your exact MMR. Valorant also features a ranked leaderboard that displays the top 500 players in each region based on their ranks.

At the end of each episode, your rank will be reset, and you’ll have to start anew in the new episode.