When using GPT-4, the token system is crucial in determining input and output limits. With approximately 1,000 tokens as an input prompt, GPT-4 will generate an output of the same length. However, it’s important to keep in mind that GPT-4 has a token limit of 8,000 tokens.

If you desire an output of 7,000 tokens, simply reducing the input to 7,000 tokens will not guarantee a corresponding output of the same length. The output length is influenced by various factors and may differ from the length of the input.

To obtain reports from GPT-4, you currently need to iterate through the conversation history by providing all previous conversations for each page. Nevertheless, this approach can be resource-intensive and costly.

Furthermore, even if you experiment with different prompts, you might notice that GPT-4 stops generating output after a certain number of tokens. This indicates a memory limitation separate from the maximum number of tokens. Overcoming this limitation could involve exploring alternative techniques or strategies to maximize the output length, such as optimizing prompts or trying different models.

Understanding the token system in GPT-4 and finding effective ways to work within its constraints will enable you to fully utilize the capabilities offered by this language model.