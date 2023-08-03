New Insights into High Energy Electrons in the Ionosphere

A recent simulation study conducted by geophysicist Yuto Katoh at Tohoku University has unveiled fresh discoveries regarding the behavior of high energy electrons in the ionosphere. The ionosphere is situated between 60 and more than 600 kilometers above the Earth’s surface and contains electrically charged particles generated through the interaction between the atmosphere and solar radiation.

The study specifically focused on electron precipitation, wherein high energy electrons move at speeds close to the speed of light and collide with gas molecules in the polar regions of the ionosphere. These collisions contribute to natural phenomena like auroras and also have implications for the ozone layer.

To simulate the effects of the Earth’s geomagnetic field on electron precipitation, the researchers developed a sophisticated software code. In particular, they investigated the influence of a “mirror force,” which occurs due to the magnetic force acting on charged particles.

During the simulations, it was observed that the mirror force causes relativistic electrons to bounce back upwards, thus affecting the altitude at which collisions take place. Consequently, electrons collide with other charged particles at higher altitudes in the ionosphere than previously understood.

These findings carry significant implications for safeguarding the lower atmosphere. Electrons that successfully surpass the mirror force can reach the middle and lower atmosphere, where they contribute to chemical reactions that impact ozone levels.

The research highlights the unexpected protective role played by the Earth’s geomagnetic field in shielding the planet from the consequences of electron precipitation by keeping them further away from the lower atmosphere. Moving forward, the team plans to combine simulation studies with real observations to deepen their understanding of these geophysical processes.