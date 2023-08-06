Pokemon Go Player Analyzes Item Drop Rates from Routes

One Pokemon Go player, known as ‘Holo-Piplup’, has conducted a comprehensive analysis of item drop rates from walking 115 Routes in the game. In total, the player collected 786 items and shared their findings with the Pokemon Go community on Reddit.

According to the compiled data, the most commonly dropped item from Routes is Razz Berries, accounting for approximately 32% of all drops. Revives come next at around 22%, followed by Ultra Balls and Hyper Potions, each with a frequency of about 16%.

On the other hand, rarer items such as Golden Razz Berries, Rare Candy, Elite Fast TM, and Rare Candy XL have significantly lower drop rates, ranging from 0.38% to 2.29%.

These findings provide players with a clearer understanding of what to expect when walking Routes in Pokemon Go. While some items are relatively common, others are more scarce and may require patience and persistence to obtain.

The Routes feature, which directs players to real-world PokeStops, has faced criticism for its seemingly random distribution of routes. Some players have speculated that it is a strategy by the game developer, Niantic, to gather geographic data. Others have expressed disappointment at the lack of available routes in their area.

Zygarde Cells, necessary for obtaining the legendary Pokemon Zygarde, have also been a point of contention for players using the Routes feature. Some players have reported difficulties in acquiring these cells even after multiple route walks. Holo-Piplup suggests slowing down near the end of the route and attempting to pause or restart the route if no cells appear.

While these findings may not address all concerns, they do provide players with a better understanding of the item drops they can expect during Route walks in Pokemon Go. Players can now plan their gameplay accordingly to optimize their chances of obtaining specific items.