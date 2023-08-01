CityLife

The Complex Process of Heat Flow and Flickering Light in Stars

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
On a fundamental level, a star is formed when gravity causes its inner core to become hot and dense through nuclear fusion. The resulting heat and pressure from this fusion counteract gravity, creating a delicate balance. However, the intricate workings of this process require sophisticated computer models to accurately simulate the interior of a star.

While the internal pressure and gravitational weight of a star are generally balanced, the flow of heat is not. Heat escapes from a star through two main methods. The first is a gradual radiative exchange, where high-energy gamma rays lose energy as they make their way to the star’s surface and eventually escape. This process can span thousands of years due to the density within the star’s interior.

The second method is through convective flow, where hot material near the center of the star expands and pushes towards the surface, while cooler material near the surface condenses and sinks towards the core. This cyclic transfer of material transports heat energy to the star’s surface, facilitating convection. However, accurately modeling this convection is challenging due to factors like viscosity and turbulent vortices.

Different stars have distinct radiative and convective zones, with their size and location dependent on the star’s mass. Smaller stars are predominantly convective, while larger stars like the Sun possess an inner radiative zone and an outer convective zone. The surface of a star can exhibit slight brightness variations, resembling a simmering pot of water, due to convection.

Recent research suggests that convection regions within a star are connected to its flickering light. Convective flows influence the sound waves rippling through a star, ultimately affecting the way a star flickers. This discovery opens up possibilities for studying a star’s interior by observing its flickering light, providing astronomers with deeper insights. While current telescopes are unable to detect these flickers, advancements in telescope technology in the future may enable their study. In the meantime, scientists are already utilizing helioseismology to study the effects of sound waves in the Sun, and they hope to apply this method to nearby stars in the future.

