Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes Set to Release on Multiple Platforms in 2024

The highly anticipated gaming event, EVO 2023, is set to take place this weekend, and exciting news has just been announced. Arc System Works and developer French-Bread have revealed that Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes will be released on various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, in early 2024.

This sequel to the popular “dramatic stylish 2D fighting action” game will feature rollback netcode, ensuring smooth online matches with intense gameplay. It will support both local 1-2 player matches and online matches with up to 9 players. Visitors attending EVO 2023 will have the opportunity to experience the game firsthand at the Arc System Works booth.

After a decade since the series’ initial launch, Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes will be the first installment in the Under Night In-Birth series to have a numbered title. With completely redesigned visuals and an all-new story of the Night, players can expect a fresh and immersive experience. Additionally, more playable characters will be added to the roster, expanding the game’s already impressive lineup.

Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is set to elevate the fighting experience even further with its new moves and battle systems. The incorporation of rollback netcode ensures that online matches will be seamless and enjoyable.

Featuring high definition pixel graphics, players can expect visually stunning and action-packed battles in Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes.

If you are a fan of the Under Night In-Birth series, get ready for the release of Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes in early 2024. Share your excitement for this upcoming game in the comments below.