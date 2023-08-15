Reconstruction Scheme of OBF STEM and Dose-Efficiency Comparison for Different STEM Imaging Techniques

Zeolites are materials with unique atomic structures, known for their usefulness as catalysts, ion exchangers, and molecular sieves. However, directly observing the local atomic structures of zeolites through electron microscopy is challenging due to their low electron irradiation resistance. As a result, the fundamental property-structure relationships of zeolites remain unclear.

A recent development in imaging techniques called optimum bright-field scanning transmission electron microscopy (OBF STEM) offers a solution to this problem. OBF STEM is a low-electron dose imaging method that reconstructs images with a high signal-to-noise ratio and high dose efficiency.

In a study conducted by a team of scientists from the University of Tokyo and the Japan Fine Ceramics Center, OBF STEM was used to visualize atomic sites and frameworks in two types of zeolites. Specifically, the scientists examined the complex atomic structure of twin-boundaries in a faujasite-type (FAU) zeolite. This allowed them to characterize the local atomic structures of electron beam-sensitive materials.

Zeolites are regularly arranged porous materials with nanosized pores, making them suitable for various applications such as catalysis, gas separation, and ion exchange. The properties of zeolites are closely related to their pore geometry, which determines their interactions with guest molecules and ions. Traditionally, diffractometric methods have been used to analyze the structure of zeolites. However, electron microscopy-based observations have been limited due to the electron-beam sensitivity of zeolites.

OBF STEM offers a solution to this limitation by providing high-resolution imaging with low electron dose. The technique has been used since 1958 when zeolites were first observed using a high-resolution transmission electron microscope. With OBF STEM, the atomic arrangement of electron-resistant materials like zeolites can be observed at the sub-angstrom level.

Overall, OBF STEM is a promising imaging technique that allows for the visualization of local atomic structures in zeolites and other electron beam-sensitive materials. It contributes to a better understanding of the fundamental properties and structures of these materials.