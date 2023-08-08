Defects in LEDs and the Role of the Auger-Meitner Effect

Defects in devices like LEDs can hinder their performance. While the reasons behind charge carrier annihilation in materials that emit red or green light are well-known, the explanation for loss in shorter-wavelength emitters, such as blue or ultraviolet, has been lacking.

Researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara’s Department of Materials have now discovered the critical role of the Auger-Meitner effect in addressing this issue. This effect allows an electron to lose energy by transferring it to another electron, thereby kicking it into a higher-energy state.

The researchers have found that the trap-assisted Auger-Meitner effect can lead to significantly higher loss rates compared to other previously considered mechanisms. This breakthrough provides an answer to how defects impact the efficiency of blue or UV light emitters.

Previously, it was believed that energy lost during the recombination process between electrons and holes in an LED was released as lattice vibrations, known as phonons. However, this explanation did not account for the larger amount of energy carried by electrons in blue or ultraviolet LEDs.

The Auger-Meitner process involves transferring energy from one electron to another, causing the latter to enter a higher energy state, instead of releasing energy as phonons. The researchers have developed a new methodology to establish conclusively the crucial role played by the Auger-Meitner process.

With a better understanding of which defects or impurities negatively impact efficiency, researchers can now gain valuable insights into the recombination mechanisms in semiconductor light emitters and other wide-band-gap materials.

The computational formalism devised in this study has the potential for application to any defect or impurity in semiconducting or insulating materials, thereby advancing our understanding of recombination mechanisms.