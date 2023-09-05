Climate Scientist Leila Mirzagholi Uses Physics and Mathematics to Understand Carbon Storage and Deforestation

Leila Mirzagholi, a climate scientist at MIT’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is using her background in physics and mathematics to explore the factors influencing carbon storage in land ecosystems under climate change.

Raised in Iran, Mirzagholi developed a fascination with physics from a young age. She pursued her passion and obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Tehran University before completing a master’s class in mathematics at Utrecht University. She then earned her PhD in theoretical physics from the Max Planck Institute for Astrophysics, focusing on cosmological models.

But halfway through her PhD, Mirzagholi became disenchanted with building models that couldn’t be tested due to limited data. This led her to shift her focus to climate change and the quantitative aspects of global terrestrial ecology. Motivated by the opportunity to contribute to a global problem, she decided to dedicate her research to benefit society and the planet.

Mirzagholi joined the Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich as a postdoc, studying the effects of environmental changes on global vegetation activity. She later moved to MIT’s Terrer Lab, where she currently works on understanding the impact of deforestation on local climate.

In her recent article published in Science, Mirzagholi investigates how global warming affects the timing of autumn leaf senescence. By analyzing remote sensing data, she determines the onset and progression of leaf senescence under a warming climate. She found that pre-solstice warming advances leaf senescence by 1.9 days for every degree Celsius of warming, while post-solstice warming delays the process by 2.6 days per degree Celsius.

Mirzagholi also focuses on determining the extent of deforestation’s impact on local climate, such as its effect on temperature and the hydrological cycle. Quantifying these changes will provide valuable insights into the role of natural solutions in carbon uptake and climate change mitigation efforts.

As her postdoc appointment approaches its end, Mirzagholi envisions a future career in climate science, either in industry or as a tenure-track faculty member. Regardless of the path she chooses, she intends to continue conducting fundamental research in climate science, leveraging her multidisciplinary background to tackle global challenges.

Sources: Science (article)