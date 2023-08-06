The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Showcases a Mint Green Ferrari F40

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy is a well-known event that attracts a stunning array of beautiful cars from around the world. Similar to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, car enthusiasts gather to showcase their prized possessions while admiring other exquisite vehicles.

A recently published video on the Varryx YouTube channel highlights the arrival of numerous cars at this year’s Villa d’Este event. Among the impressive lineup is a mint green Ferrari F40. Typically produced in the iconic red color, this particular F40 stands out due to its unique shade of green.

Part of the Schaltkulisse collection based in Germany, this F40 was repainted earlier this year in Verde Pallido. The distinctive green hue pays homage to the Ferrari 250 GTO, famously raced by Sir Stirling Moss in the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans and later sold for a staggering $35 million.

While the F40 is renowned for its performance, with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 477 horsepower, its unconventional mint green appearance is certainly eye-catching. Considering that all 1,315 F40s ever produced were initially painted in Rosso Corsa, this color change is considered unusual.

Opinions may differ on whether the mint green suits the F40 or if it should have been kept in its traditional red hue. The contrasting color certainly adds a unique touch to this iconic supercar. What are your thoughts on this color transformation?