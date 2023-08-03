UNC Health Testing Epic’s AI Tool for Patient Inquiries

UNC Health is currently testing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by Epic for drafting responses to patient inquiries. A team from UNC Health recently visited Epic’s headquarters to discuss strategies for the tool’s second phase of implementation.

The AI tool, created in collaboration with Microsoft, generates draft in-basket message responses for clinicians to review, edit, and send back to patients through the My UNC Chart portal. The goal is to reduce the time physicians spend on computer-based patient interaction.

During the initial pilot phase, the AI tool was used by five to 10 clinicians. When phase two begins on August 6th, UNC Health plans to involve more physicians in the pilot. The pilot phase has already revealed two key insights: the importance of clinician engagement in patient correspondence and the clarification that AI is meant to assist, not replace, clinicians.

Dr. David McSwain, UNC Health’s Chief Medical Informatics Officer, emphasized the need to keep clinicians involved in patient correspondence. UNC Health has been working closely with Epic to gather feedback and improve the tool’s design, aiming for a better clinician experience and improved patient outcomes.

The AI-generated message drafts have proven helpful for routine responses such as work excuses and medication refills. However, UNC Health stresses that the technology is not a substitute for clinicians. They plan to evaluate the impact of the AI tool on clinician efficiency and burnout across different medical specialties once phase two begins.

As the AI tool continues to be implemented, it will learn from clinician input and adjust its responses accordingly. In the meantime, prompt engineering is used to modify prompts and improve message drafts. UNC Health is enthusiastic about the potential of this technology to enhance healthcare processes and support their teams.