UNC Health’s AI Virtual Assistant Enhances Efficiency and Safety

UNC Health has developed an AI virtual assistant called AVA (Artificial Intelligence Virtual Assistant) hosted within their secure environment to prioritize patient safety and protect sensitive information. AVA is an internal version of ChatGPT that minimizes the risks associated with exposing confidential data.

AVA is specifically trained to access UNC Health’s training and education library, providing physicians with a convenient tool to ask questions and receive immediate answers. This eliminates the need to search through various resources, enhancing efficiency and saving time for the medical professionals.

UNC Health is exploring multiple use cases for AVA to maximize its potential and improve the work of their teams. The development team at UNC Health has identified over 70 potential use cases across different areas of the health system, including clinical, patient engagement, finance, revenue cycle, human resources, research, legal, security, and supply chain.

Some of the advantageous applications of AVA include drafting appeals for claim denials, handling prior authorization requests, and creating customized outreach for population health. However, the most impactful use case thus far has been in enhancing the continuous education and training of UNC Health’s team in utilizing digital health tools and electronic health records.

While AVA has already proven to improve staff and patient efficiency, its implementation in a clinical setting is being approached with caution. Clinical use cases are currently in the testing phase, as patient safety remains the top priority for UNC Health. Any use cases directly affecting patient care will undergo careful evaluation before implementation.

UNC Health emphasizes responsible use of AI, with a focus on patient information security. The health system recognizes that clinical expertise remains crucial, and AI is seen as a complement rather than a replacement. The goal is to actively involve clinicians in the use of AI applications to ensure patient safety throughout the process.