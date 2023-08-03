Nigerian Authorities Crack Down on Unauthorized Use of Starlink Satellite Network

Nigerian authorities have recently made it clear that the unauthorized use of the Starlink satellite network within their territory is strictly prohibited. The country’s Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts (ARCEP) has officially declared this practice illegal and subject to sanctions.

In a statement reported by the national publishing and press office Le Sahel, the regulatory authority issued a strong warning to Nigerian internet service providers. It urged these providers to immediately halt any activities related to Starlink unless they have obtained prior authorization from the competent authorities. This decisive measure aims to enforce existing legislation, including Article 57 of Law 2018-45, which imposes harsh penalties for the use of unlicensed communication networks.

According to this law, individuals found guilty of such offenses could face imprisonment for a period ranging from three months to one year. Furthermore, fines ranging from 30 to 60 million CFA francs (equivalent to 50,000 to 100,000 US dollars) may also be imposed.

The law also addresses the manufacturing, importing, possession for sale, or distribution of non-certified terminal equipment. Anyone involved in these activities, whether charging a fee or providing the equipment for free, may be subject to additional fines ranging from 6 to 12 million CFA francs per equipment.

The Nigerien authorities are resolute in their commitment to enforce these regulations. The goal is to ensure the legal and responsible use of communication networks within the country. It is important to note that this decision comes amid a complex and unstable political situation in Niger. The removal of President Mohamed Bazoum by the Nigerien military on July 26 has led to General Abdourahamane Tchiani assuming control of the country as head of the presidential guard and president of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Republic (CNSP). The uncertain political landscape may contribute to the strict measures implemented by ARCEP in relation to electronic communication regulation and combating the illegal use of Starlink.

In any case, Niger remains steadfast in its determination to uphold communication laws and penalize any illegal use of the Starlink satellite network on its territory.