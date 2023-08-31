Get Ready for Cat Quest III: Gameplay Trailer Revealed!

The Gentlebros and Kepler Interactive have unveiled the first gameplay trailer for Cat Quest III, and it looks like an exciting new addition to the series. The charming action RPG, set in a 2.5D open world, is slated for release in 2024 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Cat Quest III promises even more feline-filled adventures, where players will embark on an epic quest in search of the legendary North Star. Embrace the life of a treasure-hunting pirate cat, uncover clues, and relish the thrill of unrestricted exploration—without any loading times. Get ready to let your curiosity guide your paws!

But be aware, the crystal-clear waters hide lurking monsters. Cunning enemies will put your feline reflexes to the test, both on land and at sea. The horde of devious pirates, known as Pi-rats, is always ready to attack. It’s up to you to defend yourself with a mighty swipe of your legendary Meow-sket, whether alone or accompanied by a companion.

Prepare yourself for the refreshing tale of Cat Quest III, coming in 2024 on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Sources:

– The Gentlebros

– Kepler Interactive

– Pi-rats: A play on words, combining “pirates” and “rats” to refer to the enemies in the game, who are pirate-themed rats.