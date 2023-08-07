CityLife

United Microelectronics Reports July 2023 Revenue of NT$19.06 Billion

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Pure-play foundry company United Mircroelectronics (UMC) has announced its revenue for July 2023, reporting NT$19.06 billion (US$601.3 million). The company’s revenue for the month remained relatively stable compared to the previous month. However, when compared to the same period last year, July’s revenue experienced a decline of 23.2%.

Despite the challenging business environment and market conditions, UMC, a leading player in the foundry industry, continues to navigate through this landscape. Though there was a slight drop in revenue compared to the previous year, the company remains committed to its objectives and strategies to maintain its performance and further growth.

