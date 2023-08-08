The U.S. Government Lifts Restrictions on Commercial Remote Sensing Satellite Companies

The U.S. government has recently made significant changes in its regulations regarding commercial remote sensing satellite companies, enabling them to provide their full capabilities to the public. These changes were implemented by NOAA’s Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs (CRSRA) office, with the aim of empowering the commercial remote sensing industry.

Previously, companies were restricted from offering their complete range of capabilities. However, in 2020, CRSRA modified its licensing regulations for remote sensing systems. This alteration allows the government to limit unique capabilities for up to three years while they work on developing mitigations.

On July 19, CRSRA announced the expiration of a set of conditions imposed on the nation’s most advanced commercial remote sensing systems. Consequently, global imaging restrictions have been lifted, authorizing imaging and distribution almost anywhere on the Earth’s surface. Moreover, all temporary conditions pertaining to X-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) have been removed, thus enhancing the capabilities of these systems.

One noteworthy outcome of these regulatory changes is the release of a 16-cm resolution SAR image by Umbra, a provider of SAR services. This image marks the highest-resolution commercial satellite image ever made available. While Umbra currently offers a native resolution of 25 cm, the company intends to refine the 16-cm product and make it commercially accessible on an international scale in the future.

The licensing modifications have had a significant impact on Umbra and its customers since they can now access the highest resolution images obtainable from Umbra’s satellites. The company perceives this as a key development that will allow them to expand their product offerings and fulfill the increasing demands of their commercial clientele.