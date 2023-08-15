Ulefone Unveils Armor 22: A Slim and Innovative Rugged Phone with Industry-Leading Cameras

Ulefone has introduced its latest addition to the Armor Series, the Armor 22. This rugged phone inherits some features from its predecessor, the Armor 21, while also boasting some innovative highlights. One of its standout features is the industry-leading camera modules coupled with a thin, rugged design.

As a rugged phone, the Armor 22 has a slim profile, measuring just 0.59 inches in thickness. It features customized stripes on the back shell, giving it a trendy and fashionable look. The square grid frames housing the camera modules add a touch of modern technology to the phone. Additionally, the ergonomic design with anti-slip metal strips offers a solid and secure grip.

The Armor 22 comes with a powerful camera-focused upgrade, featuring a dual main camera setup with 64MP wide-angle and 64MP night vision cameras. The 64MP wide-angle camera utilizes Sony IMX686 wide camera technology with an ƒ/1.89 aperture, 1/1.7″ sensor size, and 0.8µm pixel size. This allows for more light to enter the lens, resulting in ultra-clear images with fine details. The 64MP night vision camera adopts the advanced Ulefone NightElf Ultra 2.0 algorithm, providing improved stabilization and reduced interference.

In terms of other specifications, the Armor 22 sports a spacious 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth and lifelike images. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and runs on the Android 13 operating system. The phone also features an IR blaster for added convenience in daily life.

While the Armor 22 packs a slightly smaller 6600mAh battery compared to its predecessor, it still offers substantial battery life. The phone is available in two variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB) and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). This ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for apps and games without any lag or slowdown.

In addition to its impressive rear camera setup, the Armor 22 houses a 16MP front-facing camera for clear selfies. It also includes features such as an underwater camera mode and customizable photography modes in the Camera app. The handset even includes a gloves mode for easy use in various conditions.

The Armor 22 will be available in All Black and Some Green color options. Interested buyers can look forward to pre-sales on the AliExpress Official Store, where attractive discounts may be offered. For more information, including pricing and additional bonuses, visit the Ulefone Official website.