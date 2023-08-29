United Launch Alliance Delays NROL-107 Mission Due to Tropical Storm Idalia

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has postponed the launch of the NROL-107 mission due to the approaching Tropical Storm Idalia. The Atlas V rocket carrying a classified national security payload was rolled back to ULA’s vertical integration facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for protection.

Concerns for personnel safety and the critical payload led to the decision to postpone the launch. ULA stated that a new launch date would be provided once it is safe to proceed. Initially scheduled for Tuesday morning, the launch will be rescheduled once the storm has passed.

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently intensifying in the northwest Caribbean Sea, but is not expected to have a significant impact on the launch window. However, the storm is forecasted to become a Category 3 hurricane and make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Wednesday morning.

If the backup launch opportunity on Wednesday is chosen, weather conditions deteriorate drastically to just a 20% chance of a successful launch due to high winds. In this scenario, ULA teams would decide to roll the rocket back to the protective cover of ULA’s vertical integration facility.

The NROL-107 mission is a joint effort between the U.S. Space Force and the National Reconnaissance Office. The payload is part of the Space Force’s Silent Barker satellite constellation network, which aims to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking.

ULA’s Atlas V rocket, equipped with five solid rocket boosters, will launch the secretive payload directly to geosynchronous orbit about 24,000 miles above the Earth. The rocket will conduct a full series of complex orbital maneuvers to achieve this high-energy orbit.

This delay comes after a busy weekend of launch activity from the Space Coast, including SpaceX’s successful back-to-back launches. If rescheduled, ULA’s NROL-107 mission would become the 45th launch from the Space Coast this year.

Source: Florida Today