Ukrainian Workers Find New Opportunities in North Dakota

Maksym Bunchukov and his wife were compelled to leave their hometown in Ukraine due to the war and have now found a fresh start in North Dakota. They are among 16 Ukrainian workers who have come to the state through the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program. The program’s objective is to recruit refugees and migrants to help alleviate the workforce shortage in North Dakota.

In addition to the Uniting for Ukraine program, another initiative called the Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program, organized by the North Dakota Petroleum Council, is also bringing in Ukrainian workers. The goal is to recruit a total of 400 workers by the end of 2023, with some initially employed in construction roles and eventually transitioning to work in shops or on well sites. These positions offer high wages, starting at $20 per hour, and the potential for quick career advancement.

The arrival of Ukrainian workers is expected to have a significant impact on the local economy and schools, particularly in cities like Minot and Dickinson. Many of these workers possess experience in various industries such as mechanics, furniture sales, and Alaska’s seafood industry. They also have Social Security numbers and have studied English, making their integration into the community smoother.

The Uniting for Ukraine program provides comprehensive support to the workers, assisting them in finding employment, healthcare, suitable schools for their children, and safe and affordable housing. Through the program, workers are granted “humanitarian parole” that lasts for two years, with the ultimate aim of offering a pathway to permanent residency.

Overall, these programs not only address North Dakota’s workforce shortage but also provide opportunities for Ukrainian workers to rebuild their lives and provide for their families in a new country.