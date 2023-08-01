Ukraine Warns Russia of More Drone Strikes amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine has issued a warning to Russia following a series of drone strikes in Moscow. In recent days, a skyscraper in Moscow was hit by a drone strike for the second time, prompting Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential spokesperson, to issue the warning on Twitter.

While Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia, they have been increasingly targeting Russia’s military infrastructure to aid their counteroffensive. The spokesperson cautioned Russia that they would face more unidentified drones, potential collapse, civil conflicts, and an escalation of war.

These strikes come as Russia intensifies its military actions in Ukraine. A 10-year-old girl and her mother in Zelensky’s hometown were killed by Russian ballistic missiles, and a doctor was killed while five medical workers were wounded in Russian shelling of a hospital in Kherson.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate. Fierce fighting persists in Ukraine’s northeast, where Russia has deployed tanks and troops. The recent developments highlight the high tensions and the devastating impact of the conflict on the civilian population.

The drone strikes, coupled with these incidents, signify the seriousness of the situation. Ukraine is determined to target Russia’s military infrastructure and respond to Russian aggression.

As the conflict unfolds, both Ukraine and Russia must seek ways to de-escalate the situation and find a peaceful resolution. The international community plays a crucial role in encouraging dialogue and supporting efforts to bring an end to the violence.