Analysis of negotiations on the Ukrainian front line has revealed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are encountering difficulties with internet access through Starlink satellites. The cause of this problem is believed to be the Russian Electronic Warfare (EW) units, who have commenced jamming the communication provided by SpaceX’s Starlink.

Starlink is a cutting-edge satellite network that aims to offer broadband internet access globally. However, it appears that the Russian military possesses a covert weapon known as the “Tobol” EW system, which is interfering with the functioning of Starlink in Ukraine.

According to leaked classified Pentagon documents, the media outlet The Washington Post reported on these findings. This information underscores the strategic significance of communication technologies in contemporary warfare, particularly in conflicts involving cyber and electronic warfare.

Given the Ukrainian military’s reliance on internet access for communication and data exchange, its interruption by Russian EW units represents a worrying development. This interference has the potential to undermine the effectiveness of the UAF’s communication infrastructure, thereby impacting its operational capabilities.

To address this issue, further investigation and the implementation of countermeasures may be necessary. It is imperative to ensure the continuous and secure communication capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.