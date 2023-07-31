CityLife

Ukrainian Armed Forces Experience Difficulties with Starlink Satellite Internet on Luhansk Axis

ByRobert Andrew

Jul 31, 2023
The Ukrainian Armed Forces are facing problems with the use of satellite internet provider Starlink on the Luhansk axis, according to a retired lieutenant colonel from the Luhansk People’s Republic. Interviews conducted with Ukrainian fighters on the contact line led to this conclusion.

It has been revealed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been utilizing Starlink, owned by SpaceX and Elon Musk, as their satellite internet provider to support their drones on the front line. Starlink relies on a constellation of thousands of communication satellites placed in low Earth orbit, with over 3,200 operational satellites deployed as of February 2023.

The deployment of Starlink satellites began in 2019 with the goal of achieving global internet coverage. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces seem to be encountering difficulties in its usage specifically on the Luhansk axis. The specific nature of these problems has not been disclosed.

The impact of these issues on the operational capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the region remains uncertain. Further investigations and potential solutions may be necessary to address the challenges faced with the use of Starlink satellite internet on the Luhansk axis.

