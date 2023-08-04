Ukraine Releases Footage of Attack on Russian Warship in Black Sea

Footage released by Ukraine suggests that a Russian warship in the Black Sea was attacked, resulting in significant damage. The video, filmed at night, shows a drone boat approaching the Russian Olenegorsky Gornyak landing vessel from the port side. The video abruptly ends, indicating a possible impact. The incident took place in the Russian port of Novorossiysk.

According to reports, the Ukrainian drone boat struck the Olenegorsky Gornyak and detonated 450kg of TNT. However, Russia denies that the vessel was actually hit, claiming that the drone boat was intercepted. Notably, the video does not show any defensive fire directed towards the boat.

In addition to the released video, unverified images on social media depict the damaged Olenegorsky Gornyak being towed into the port at Novorossiysk.

It is worth mentioning that Russia has previously accused Ukraine of multiple attacks on their naval vessels using unmanned boats.