Ukraine’s presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, has issued a warning to Russia regarding the increase in drone attacks and ongoing conflict between the two countries. Despite the Russian defense ministry’s claim of intercepting drones heading for Moscow, one of them struck the same high-rise building that was targeted a few days earlier.

While Ukraine usually refrains from claiming responsibility for attacks inside Russia or Russian-controlled territory, they openly acknowledge their efforts to destroy Russia’s military infrastructure in support of their counteroffensive operations. Podolyak’s warning comes in the wake of the recent strikes in Ukrainian President Zelensky’s hometown, where a 10-year-old girl and her mother were among the casualties after Russian ballistic missiles hit an apartment complex and a university building.

The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has intensified in Ukraine’s northeast, where Russia has deployed tanks and troops. Additionally, billionaire Elon Musk’s restriction on Ukraine’s military using Starlink internet access has had an impact on their battlefield strategy. China has also imposed export restrictions on long-range civilian drones due to concerns about their potential military use in the conflict.

In Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, the region has become a battleground as Ukraine seeks to regain control. Russian drone attacks and bombings persist in an attempt to maintain Russian domination. Recent drone strikes targeted educational facilities in Kharkiv and the business district of Moscow City, specifically the “IQ quarter” building.

Ukraine denies attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, dismissing Russia’s accusations as “fictitious.” They have vowed not to target civilian objects in their military operations. Despite the unease caused by the recent drone attacks and clashes, the Kremlin asserts that their military operations in Ukraine are proceeding as planned. However, Podolyak warns that Russia should anticipate more drone attacks and an escalation of the conflict in the near future.