Ukraine has defied expectations in its defense against Russian aggression, despite facing a stronger adversary. While Western-supplied weapons are often credited, the reality is that soldiers heavily rely on civilian volunteers for their immediate survival needs.

Military commanders reveal that around 60% of early war material support came from volunteers. These individuals provide funding for items that the government can’t supply, such as drones, used cars, heating, tactical medication, and related training. Initially, volunteers also provided personal body armor. Additionally, most non-armored vehicles and drones still come from volunteers.

The role of civil society in filling logistical gaps and ensuring Ukraine’s survival cannot be overstated. Organizations like Free Spirit closely collaborate with frontline soldiers to identify their immediate needs and deliver aid promptly. They have supplied over 400 vehicles, 75 communication devices, 13 tons of batteries and generators, and other necessities.

The agility of civilian volunteers provides a significant advantage. Unlike government aid, which can take months to arrive, volunteers can quickly deliver essential equipment within a week, potentially saving many lives. Their support has proved crucial in battles, with instances where commercial drones provided by volunteers helping Ukrainian forces repel the enemy.

Without the assistance of civilian volunteers, units would likely suffer significantly more casualties. Estimates suggest that both civilian and military deaths would have been at least three times higher without their support.

Frontline aid recipients come from various backgrounds, including coal miners, proud grandparents, family members of politicians, and even a pregnant deputy commander. The dedication and resilience of Ukrainian civilians are immensely valuable in the ongoing conflict with Russia.