Ukraine’s Minister for Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, has expressed his gratitude to Elon Musk for supplying 500 Tesla Power Walls and over 40,000 Starlink kits to Ukraine since February 2022. These technology solutions have played a significant role in maintaining the resilience of Ukraine’s medical, social, and energy infrastructure.

The Tesla Power Walls have been instrumental in ensuring the continuity of essential services in Ukraine, while the Starlink kits have provided wireless access to Starlink’s broadband satellite internet. Fedorov believes that Starlink has become a lifeline for Ukraine’s communication infrastructure, saving lives and enabling quick and efficient drone strikes.

While some Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns about relying too heavily on Starlink, they also acknowledge that other satellite connectivity providers cannot match its coverage or quality of service. There have been accusations against Elon Musk, alleging that he cut off Starlink access during critical Ukrainian military operations, hindering their ability to target Russia in Crimea. Furthermore, Musk has faced criticism from Ukraine for a peace plan proposal that involved ceding territory to Russia.

Ukraine’s concerns about Elon Musk’s influence are shared by other world leaders and military officials who worry about his “erratic and personality-driven style,” as highlighted in an article by The New York Times.

In other news, Dutch operator Veon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rakuten Symphony, a subsidiary of Rakuten Group, to explore cooperation in Ukraine. The two companies plan to collaborate on open radio access networks (Open RAN) and digital services to accelerate the reconstruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Veon, the parent company of Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading operator, has committed to investing $600 million in rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure. The partnership aims to support the “We Build Ukraine” initiative and transform the country’s digital landscape. Rakuten, with its expertise in Open RAN telecom solutions and digital services, including Rakuten Viber, is excited about the potential collaboration and exploring opportunities in other VEON markets.