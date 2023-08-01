CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Ukraine Receives Tesla Powerwall Batteries to Support Critical Infrastructure

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
Ukraine Receives Tesla Powerwall Batteries to Support Critical Infrastructure

Ukraine has recently acquired 508 powerful Tesla Powerwall batteries from Poland, which will play a crucial role in supporting the country’s social and critical infrastructure. These batteries are intended to provide electricity to vital facilities such as schools, hospitals, and kindergartens.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, expressed the significance of these Powerwalls, particularly in light of Russia’s missile terror. These batteries can be easily charged from a basic power supply and have the capacity to hold the charge for up to 14 hours.

Fedorov emphasized the positive impact these batteries will have on various aspects of Ukrainian society. They will enable doctors to save lives, teachers to continue conducting lessons, and will ensure smooth connectivity for Ukrainians, specifically in locations where Starlink operates.

In addition, Fedorov mentioned the successful implementation of the Tesla Powerwall batteries in the past year. Around 50 systems were deployed in hospitals and outpatient clinics in liberated territories, allowing thousands of individuals in frontline cities to stay connected with their loved ones and receive news even during power outages caused by Russian shelling.

It is worth noting that Ukraine remains committed to finding the best technological solutions to navigate through the upcoming autumn-winter period with greater confidence. These Tesla Powerwall batteries serve as a significant step in achieving this goal, ensuring continued access to essential services and uninterrupted communication during challenging times.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Navigating the World of Data Annotation Tools: A Comprehensive Guide for Tech Enthusiasts

Aug 1, 2023
News

Understanding the Role of Solid-State Batteries in the Power Transition

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Taming the Ocean: Lessons Learned in Wave Energy Development

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Navigating the World of Data Annotation Tools: A Comprehensive Guide for Tech Enthusiasts

Aug 1, 2023 0 Comments
News

Understanding the Role of Solid-State Batteries in the Power Transition

Aug 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Taming the Ocean: Lessons Learned in Wave Energy Development

Aug 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

AMD Forecasts Strong Q4 and Plans to Challenge Nvidia with AI Hardware

Aug 1, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments