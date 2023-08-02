Ukraine’s Planned Drone Strikes on Hold After Elon Musk Denies Access to Starlink

Ukraine’s planned drone strikes on Russian targets have been halted after Elon Musk refused to grant access to the Starlink satellite network for offensive military maneuvers. The Ukrainian military had intended to remotely pilot a drone to launch an explosive attack on a Russian naval ship in occupied Crimea’s Black Sea base. Unfortunately for them, the SpaceX CEO denied them access, resulting in the cancellation of the attack.

After the aborted strike, Ukrainian army chief Valery Zaluzhnyi voiced his concern to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, regarding Musk’s refusal to allow the planned attacks. Musk has consistently asserted that his technology is meant for peaceful purposes only. Despite this, he did offer support to Ukraine’s wartime communications following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

In February, Gwynne Shotwell, the President of SpaceX, announced that the company would restrict Ukraine’s use of Starlink for military purposes. The service can still be utilized for typical communication and humanitarian efforts, but not for offensive or defensive weapons. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military had previously employed Starlink technology to fly drones armed with anti-tank grenades, successfully destroying Russian tanks and army trucks.

Ukraine has been at the forefront of innovation in the use of “kamikaze” drones for its navy. These unmanned crafts are equipped with explosives and directed towards Russian warships to detonate upon impact. Additionally, Ukraine has employed seafaring drones to target and damage Moscow-controlled infrastructure.

The restriction on Starlink services has caused concern among Ukrainian officials and commentators, who argue for complete operational and technical independence during critical stages of the war. Elon Musk has emphasized that his company has provided crucial communication support to Ukraine and continues to do so. Furthermore, the US Department of Defense has purchased thousands of Starlink terminals to ensure ongoing communication support for the Ukrainian military.