Ukraine had planned to carry out drone strikes against Russian targets using the Starlink satellite network provided by Elon Musk. However, Musk denied the Ukrainian military access to the network for offensive maneuvers, leading to the cancellation of the planned attack.

Following the failed assault, Ukrainian military chief Valery Zaluzhnyi expressed concern to US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, over Musk’s denial of multiple planned attacks.

Elon Musk, who had previously offered the Starlink network to assist Ukraine’s wartime communications, has emphasized that his technology is intended for peaceful purposes only.

The controversy surrounding the use of Starlink for offensive military actions arises after SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell announced in February that Ukraine’s access to Starlink for military purposes would be limited. The service could be used for conventional communications and humanitarian efforts, but not for offensive or defensive weapons.

Despite these limitations, the Ukrainian military had been using Starlink to fly drones armed with anti-tank grenades, damaging Russian tanks and military vehicles. They had also used seafaring drones to target and sabotage infrastructure controlled by Moscow, notably damaging a section of the Kerch Bridge connecting occupied Crimea to mainland Russia.

The restriction of Starlink service by Musk has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials about their dependence on external circumstances or third parties during offensive operations. They argue that having absolute operational and technical independence is crucial for the safety of their armed forces.

Overall, Musk’s decision to restrict Starlink access for offensive military purposes has sparked criticism from commentators who believe that Ukraine should have complete control over their operations.