Ukraine’s Use of Drones Highlights Efforts to Access Satellite Networks

Ukraine has recently carried out drone attacks in Russian-occupied territories, drawing attention to their efforts to gain access to satellite networks. They had reportedly requested access to Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starlink satellite network for their drones during the attacks on Crimea, but the request was denied.

Last year, Ukraine had also expressed interest in using maritime drones armed with explosives against Russian ships. According to reports, they specifically requested access to Starlink near Crimea, but Musk declined, stating that the satellites cannot be utilized for long-distance drone attacks.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014 and serves as a vital location for Russia’s main naval base and military supply chain. Ukraine has vowed to reclaim the territory.

Since the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has increasingly relied on Starlink for internet and communication. With thousands of satellites in orbit, Starlink provides internet services, even in remote areas, making it the only available option for conflict zones to access the internet.

Musk confirmed that Starlink was activated in Ukraine in February 2022, and Ukrainian officials reported approximately 150,000 daily users of Starlink in early May. According to Ukrainian forces, Starlink has significantly improved their capabilities by allowing drone pilots to locate and attack targets in about a minute compared to the previous 20 minutes it took with other technologies.