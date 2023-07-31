Ukraine Concerned About Reliance on Starlink Satellite System

Ukrainian officials are growing increasingly worried about their country’s heavy reliance on Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite system for communication infrastructure. The Ukrainian Minister of Digital Technology, Mikhailo Fedorov, has expressed concerns that Starlink has become the “lifeblood” of Ukrainian communication infrastructure.

Starlink satellites make up the majority of satellites in low Earth orbit, providing invaluable resources for accessing the internet in war zones or areas impacted by extreme weather conditions. However, Ukraine fears becoming overly dependent on this specific technology.

The Starlink internet service is not consistently available to assist Ukraine in its military efforts. In September 2022, Ukrainian officials revealed that Musk had blocked internet access in the Russian-occupied Crimea due to concerns of escalating conflict. During the same period, Musk requested funding from the US Pentagon to support their internet services in Ukraine, claiming a lack of financial capability to cover the expenses.

In February, Mykhailo Ponomarev, an advisor to the Ukrainian President, called on SpaceX (the company behind Starlink) to take sides in the war with Russia. Ponomarev’s statement came after Musk announced that Kyiv could no longer use Starlink to control military drones.

Ukraine’s worry stems from the potential vulnerability of relying heavily on a foreign-owned satellite system for critical communication infrastructure. While Starlink has proven useful, the country is eager to explore alternative approaches to ensure its communication needs are met, especially in times of conflict or crisis.

As Ukraine navigates its path forward, the question of technological dependence and national security remains at the forefront of discussions surrounding the nation’s communication infrastructure.