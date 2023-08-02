The UK Government’s £160 Million Scheme to Boost Satellite Communications

The UK government is developing a potential £160 million scheme with the aim of funding the advancement of next-generation satellite communications. This initiative seeks to enhance the country’s position in the global satellite market, which is currently experiencing significant growth.

Satellite connectivity is vital in providing access to remote and rural areas of the UK, bridging the digital divide and contributing to economic growth. A key advantage of Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites is their ability to withstand attempts to disable them, as demonstrated during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. These LEO satellites ensured continuous and reliable connectivity.

The proposed scheme, known as Connectivity in Low Earth Orbit (CLEO), aims to support the development of new satellite constellations and drive the evolution of smarter satellites. These satellites would incorporate improved hardware and utilize artificial intelligence to enhance data delivery and connectivity, ultimately serving billions of users globally.

The objective of the scheme is to position the UK as a global leader in the satellite industry. Its implementation is expected to attract substantial investment, generate hundreds of highly skilled jobs, and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

To support CLEO, the government is exploring grant funding of up to £100 million, in addition to £60 million from the European Space Agency’s Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems program. This funding would accelerate research and development in crucial areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning for LEO satellite communication technologies.

If approved, the scheme has the potential to revolutionize the UK’s communication infrastructure by launching hundreds of satellites into space, effectively closing connectivity gaps. It aligns with the government’s Science and Technology Framework and its commitment to enhancing future telecommunications.

The announcement of this scheme follows the resurrection of the government’s National Space Council, which aims to position the UK as a formidable force in space. Co-chaired by the Science and Defence Secretaries, the council is responsible for coordinating space-related policies, driving job creation, and fostering economic growth in the sector.